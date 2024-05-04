Jahanara Imam Museum now a part of national museum

The Shaheed Janani Jahanara Imam Memorial Museum will officially become a branch of the Bangladesh National Museum from today onwards.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque will inaugurate the ceremony, Md Kamruzzaman, director general of the Bangladesh National Museum, said at a press conference at national museum.

Jahanara Imam, a symbol of resilience and unwavering pursuit of justice, lost her son Shafi Imam Rumi during the Liberation War. Channeling her grief into unwavering determination, she became a vocal advocate for the trial of war criminals, inspiring generations.

Saif Imam Jami, Jahanara Imam's younger son, established the museum in 2007 at the family's residence, Kanika, on Elephant Road in the capital.

Filled with personal memorabilia, photographs, and documents, it offers a window into the struggles and triumphs of a remarkable family during a pivotal moment in Bangladesh history.

Speaking at the event, Jami said, "Four years ago, I wrote a letter to the Bangladesh National Museum asking for our mother's museum to be brought under the national museum to ensure its long-term preservation and wider accessibility. Finally, it will be officially handed over on Saturday [today]."

Jami said he handed over the museum as a gift to the national museum.

The museum will initially maintain its existing schedule, opening to visitors from 10:00am to 5:00pm every Saturday. There is no fee to enter the museum.

Md Kamruzzaman said, "We have sent a letter to the Ministry of Cultural Affairs seeking manpower. After getting full manpower, we will keep the museum open six days a week and a decision will be made on tickets. Until then, the museum will be operated as before."

Naheed Ezaher Khan, state minister for cultural affairs ministry, who was present at the press conference, said, "After we takeover the museum, we will see how much manpower is needed. Then we will forward the letter to the public administration ministry to request more manpower."