Gallery Cosmos to host Sheikh Mohammad Rokonuzzaman's exclusive art workshop

Gallery Cosmos, the artistic wing and printmaking studio of Cosmos Foundation, is set to host a unique Printmaking Workshop titled "On the Trail of Planography" at Cosmos Atelier71, Cosmos Centre in Malibagh, Dhaka, from Friday to Monday (10:00am to 5:00pm).

Set to be inaugurated tomorrow, the workshop will be conducted by internationally acclaimed artist-art educator Sheikh Mohammad Rokonuzzaman, with the participation of 11 Bangladeshi artists from diverse backgrounds. Additionally, young teachers and art educators from different universities will join the workshop.

Eminent artist Rokeya Sultana, legendary photographer Nasir Ali Mamun, and art educator Ashmita Alam, Chairman of the Department of Printmaking, Faculty of Fine Arts at Dhaka University, will participate at the workshop as guest artists. The workshop will focus on exploring plate lithography techniques in printmaking.

Participating artists are: Abu Kalam Shamsuddin, Boni Adam, Chitram Sen Anik, Iqbal Bahar Chy, K Zaman Shimul, Kamruzzoha, Palash Baran Biswas, Rezwanur Rahman, Rumana Rahman Rani, Salma Zakia Bristy and Sohanur Rahman.

Currently a Professor of Printmaking at DU's Faculty of Fine Arts, Sheikh Mohammad Rokonuzzaman was born in Dhaka in 1976.

After completing his BFA from the Institute of Fine Arts' Department of Printmaking, Dhaka University in 1998 (held in 2001), he received a Master's in printmaking from Visva Bharati, Santiniketan, India in 2004 under the ICCR Scholarship by the Indian Government.

He continued his artistic research at Tokyo University of Fine Art, Japan (2010 to 2012) under the Monbukagakusho Research Scholarship, courtesy of the Japanese Government, and completed his PhD from Dhaka University in 2017.