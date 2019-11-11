I wasn’t given chance for self-defence, Tureen says after removal from ICT

Tureen Afroz, a prosecutor of International Crimes Tribunal, has been removed from her post today for “breaching discipline and professional conduct and committing serious misconduct”.

Law, Justice and Parliament Affairs Ministry issued an order in this regard, which is now available on the ministry’s website.

While talking to The Daily Star, Tureen Afroz said, “I had been given an important task in the process of war crimes trial and I think I have discharged my duties with hundred percent honesty.”

About the allegations brought against her, she said “I don’t know whether any probe committee was formed [to investigate the allegations]. Even, I was not given scope for self-defence.”

“I will tell whatever I want to say to the prime minister in this regard,” she said.

Asked about the government notice where breaching discipline and professional conduct and committing serious misconduct were mentioned as reasons behind her removal, Tureen Afroz said “I do not really know what they meant. As far as, I know I have not been involved in any misconduct or broken my any professional rules. I have continued to discharge my duties.”

Tureen, who earned much acclaim for her performance in dealing with the war crimes cases, was withdrawn by the chief prosecutor's office in May last year from all cases and asked the prosecutor to submit all documents.

She was appointed on February 20, 2013.

The chief prosecutor's office of International Crimes Tribunal has requested the law ministry to launch an investigation against prosecutor Tureen Afroz over an alleged meeting held secretly with an accused of crimes against humanity committed during the Liberation War.

A letter, signed by Chief Prosecutor Ghulam Arief Tipoo, said that Tureen held a meeting with war crimes accused and former acting director general of NSI Oahidul Haque at a hotel.

Oahidul recorded the conversation between him and Tureen. The investigation agency and prosecution got a copy of the conversation.

On April 25, the ICT-1 sent Oahidul to jail in a case filed for allegedly committing crimes during the Liberation War in 1971.