ICT case: Hasina’s trial begins with chilling testimony

The trial of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her two top aides began yesterday at the International Crimes Tribunal-1, with a chilling testimony from the first prosecution witness, who himself a survivor of police atrocities during the 2024 July uprising.

Khokon Chandro Barmon, a microbus driver of a private firm, recounted how police opened fire on protesters on July 18-19 in the Narayanganj's Signboard area and again on August 5 in the Dhaka's Jatrabari area, killing two in front of him and injuring many others.

"I want justice. I want that Sheikh Hasina, Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, IGP Mamun, Kauwa Quader [Obaidul Quader], and Shamim Osman get punishment for injuring me and killing and wounding thousands of my brothers."

His full statement was recorded by the tribunal and was displayed on the screen.

Apart from Hasina, former home minister Kamal, and ex-Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun are the accused in the case -- this is the first whose trial began in the cases filed over the July atrocities, While Hasina and Kamal are absconding and being tried in absentia, Mamun, who turned the state witness after his appeal, was present in the dock.

The three-member tribunal began proceedings at 11:15am with Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman urging justice for what he termed one of the most heinous crimes in the nation's history. Chief Prosecutor Tajul Islam followed with an opening statement, aired live on BTV.

After his statement, a documentary and video clip were screened in the courtroom, and a heavy silence fell over the courtroom.

The documentary featured the voices of grief-stricken families of July uprising victims, including Abu Sayed, Mir Mahfuzur Rahman Mugdha, Mahbubur Rahman Shaikat, and Shahriar Khan Anas. A baby girl, holding a photo of her father Tahir Zaman who was killed during the uprising, says that she is still waiting for him to return with chocolate. She knows that police took her father. "I miss you Baba."

Tahir was a freelance journalist.

Mamun, who was in the dock, looked upset after watching the documentary.

As their heartbreaking testimonies echoed through the courtroom, not a whisper could be heard. The pain was palpable. Some in the audience were seen with tears brimming in their eyes, quietly wiping them away.

Then came the video clip, raw, and gut-wrenching. It showed a young man lying on the ground, his face bloodied and disfigured, raising both hands in a desperate plea for help. Someone is heard shouting "Allah save, Allah save". The courtroom seemed to be frozen.

Moments later, the court announced a 10-minute break.

When proceedings resumed, the man in the video clip, Khokon Chandro, appeared in the witness stand as the first prosecution witness.

In a trembling voice, Khokon described how police dragged him out from behind a drum under the Jatrabari Flyover and shot him point blank in the face. One of his eyes was lost instantly; the other was blinded partially. His nose and much of his face were shattered. He spoke of his long and painful treatment process -- from local hospitals to a facility in Russia. Despite undergoing multiple plastic surgeries, the scars remain, brutally visible. His voice, once clear, is now barely audible -- a lasting reminder of the horror he endured.

Khokon said he joined the student protest on July 18 in Narayanganj and returned home safely. But the next day, while heading to Chashara, he saw a protester was shot in the chest and died instantly. From then on, he joined the protests regularly, he added.

On August 5, protesters were marching towards Dhaka from the Signboard area when police opened fire in Jatrabari, fatally shooting a man in the head. "Blood spurted like an animal was being slaughtered," he said.

According to him, the army later arrived, fired blanks, and ordered police to retreat. As protesters chanted slogans, news spread that Hasina resigned. But once the army left, police resumed firing from Jatrabari Police Station.

"After the army left, police came out of the station and began firing at us like birds," he said.

He added that many protesters, including himself, fled and hid behind a pillar of the Jatrabari Flyover. But police chased them there and opened fire, leaving several injured.

"At one point, I took shelter behind a drum under the flyover. A policeman spotted me and aimed at my head from close range. The bullet missed my head but struck my face," he said.

During the cross-examination, Amir Hossain, state-appointed defence lawyer for Hasina and Kamal, questioned how a microbus driver could join protests on working days -- July 18-19 and August 5 last year. Khokon replied that no vehicles were operating at the time.

As several prosecutors attempted to assist witness Khokon in responding to questions during the cross-examination, defence counsel Amir raised an objection, saying he would only accept answers directly from the witness. He warned that any interference from the prosecution would make it difficult for him to perform his duties.

At this point, Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder, chair of the tribunal, said he would look at the matter.

During the proceedings, the defence pointed to an apparent contradiction between Khokon's testimony and the investigation report. The defence argued that, while testifying, Khokon stated that one person was killed on July 18 last year, which, they said, contradicts the probe report.

In reply, the prosecution referred to a directive from the Supreme Court, noting that a witness's testimony cannot be challenged based solely on the findings of a probe report.

The defence further argued that the victims had been killed when demonstrators allegedly armed with firearms and other weapons attacked police personnel. Khokon denied the claim.

Lawyer Amir also cited specific portions of Khokon's statement, asserting that those parts were untrue. Khokon, however, rejected the allegation.

In his opening speech, ICT Chief Prosecutor Tajul Islam said Hasina, as the premier and head of the ruling alliance, held absolute authority and made unilateral decisions to preserve her grip on power. "She was the nucleus of these crimes," Tajul said, adding that Kamal and Mamun played key roles in executing a joint criminal enterprise through police and party cadres.

Over 1,400 unarmed protesters were killed countrywide, he claimed.

Tajul said the actions of the three accused clearly render them liable for crimes against humanity under the International Crimes (Tribunals) Act, 1973, as they held the highest level of command responsibility during the 2024 crisis.

He added that the case rests on direct and overwhelming evidence such as statements made by the then prime minister herself, audio recordings, and explicit directives issued during the turbulent days.

"These are not circumstantial, but irrefutable and direct pieces of evidence, providing a rare and candid insight into the planning and intent at the highest levels of the government," he said.

The chief prosecutor read out a portion of the transcribed phone conversation recorded between Hasina and then Dhaka South City mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh and said that Hasina instructed law enforcement agencies to open fire.

According to the transcribe version, Hasina informed Taposh that she had already consulted the army chief and that operations were underway, including drone and helicopter surveillance. Taposh suggested making arrests based on aerial footage, to which Hasina responded that she had already ordered mass arrests for that night, directing Rab, DGFI, and NSI to detain as many people as possible.

She confirmed that operations had commenced in several areas with aerial monitoring in place. When Taposh mentioned a possible crowd movement near Mohammadpur Police Station, Hasina reportedly instructed him to deploy Rab and said her directive had already been issued -- "an open one".

Tajul said the prosecution will present 11 emblematic incidents that will show how the attacks were widespread, systematic, and planned with precision. "The tribunal will see evidence of killings, persecution, torture, arbitrary detention, sexual violence, and other crimes -- coordinated using state institutions."

Security was tight around the International Crimes Tribunal yesterday, with a heavy presence of police and intelligence members in and around the premises.