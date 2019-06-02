6 killed as bus hits human hauler in Sunamganj

Six people were killed and 18 injured as a bus rammed a human hauler, locally known as Leguna, in South Sunamganj upazila of Sunamganj district this morning.

Four of the deceased were identified as Sagar, 16, Limon, 17, Afjal, 17, and human hauler driver Noman, 28, hailed from different villages in the upazila, our Moulvibazar correspondent reports quoting Officer-in-charge of South Sunamganj Police Station Mohammad Harunur Rashid Chowdhury.

The accident took place around 6:30am when the speeding bus hit the oncoming human hauler in Patharia area, leaving six passengers of the human hauler dead on the spot, the OC said.

The bus also plunged into a roadside ditch after hitting the Leguna, he said.

Eighteen passengers of both the vehicles were also injured in the accident, the police official said. Of them, eight were taken to Sunamganj Sadar Hospital from where two critically injured were shifted to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, the OC added.