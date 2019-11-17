50 shops gutted in Noakhali fire

At least 50 shops were gutted into ashes in a devastating fire that broke out at Railway Station Market in Choumohoni area of Noakhali this evening.

Suddenly a flame of the fire started coming out from the backside of Noor Crookeries shop at the market around 6:00 pm and within a short time it engulfed other shops, our local correspondent reports quoting Zahirul Islam, Choumohoni Fire Service Station Officer.

At least 50 shops of mobile, crookeries, stationeries and food hotels were gutted into ashes in the fire, the fire service official said.

On information, four firefighting teams from the adjoining areas rushed to the spot and doused the flame with at least two hours of their efforts, he added.

Source of the fire and its extant damage could not be known immediately but the businessmen of the market claimed that the damage might be worth Tk one crore, the fire official said.