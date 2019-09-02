Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal today said that Bangladesh recorded the highest economic growth across the world in the last 10 years.

From 2009 to till date, Bangladesh’s GDP grew by 188 per cent, the highest expansion among all the countries in the world, the finance minister said at the cabinet meeting at the secretariat in Dhaka this noon.

During the decade, China grew 177 per cent, India 117, Indonesia 90, Malaysia 78, Australia 41 and Brazil 17 per cent, he said, quoting the Spectator Index.

The finance minister, on behalf of the nation, extended thanks to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for this achievement.

Bangladesh will set up an example in the world if the present trend of the GDP growth continues under the leadership of the prime minister, he said.

The premier has already directed all the authorities concerned to boost Bangladesh’s economic strength so that the country can reach its desired goal, the finance minister added.