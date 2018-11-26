 8 JMB men held in Dhaka | The Daily Star
Home City
11:34 AM, November 26, 2018 / LAST MODIFIED: 12:19 PM, November 26, 2018

8 JMB men held from Mohammadpur, Kalabagan

Share this with

Copy this link
Photo: Rafiul Islam

Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) claims to have arrested eight members of banned militant outfit “Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh’s Radical Youth Group” in Dhaka.

Members of Rab-1 and Rab-2 in separate drives arrested the suspected militant suspects in Kalabagan, Bashundhara and Mohammadpur areas, according to a message sent to media by Rab.

The arrestees are Md Arafat Ajam, 30, of Bandarban, Rashed Alom alias Badhon, 28, of Tangail; Mir Afzal Ali, 37, of Satkhira; Mahadi Hasan, 23, of Laxmipur; Radiuzzaman Hawladar Anik, 27, of Madaripur; Jalal Uddin Shovon, 28, of Munshiganj and Zarir Taisir, 26, of Noakhali.

Books propagating fundamentalism, a laptop and a mobile phone were recovered from their possession.

Stay updated on the go with The Daily Star Android & iOS News App. Click here to download it for your device.

The Daily Star Breaking news alert on your phone

Grameenphone:
Type START <space> BR and send SMS it to 22222

Robi:
Type START <space> BR and send SMS it to 2222


Banglalink:
Type START <space> BR and send SMS it to 2225

Find more information on SMS subscription

Leave your comments

Comment Policy

Top News

View More

More from City

Phd student Enamul Haque Mony
Man held for making fake news sites remanded
GUB launches journalism dept
Boy found dead on riverbank
UNFPA nominates Addl IGP Mokhlesur as 'global champion'
Sabur Khan elected AUAP 2nd VP

Share this with

Copy this link

Top News

View More

Latest from Star Live
Daily Star Bangla

    In case you missed it

    Rohingya crisis A concern for the region
    Rohingya crisis: A concern for the region
    Change Maker: Dragon fruit kindles hope
    From land of death, despair
    The Joy of Cropping
    Violence in Rakhine: India keeps off the Bali declaration

    Multimedia you may like
    Today's Gallery (2018.11.26)
    Today's Gallery (2018.11.25)
    Today's Gallery (2018.11.24)
    Today's Gallery (2018.11.23)
    Today's Gallery (2018.11.21)
    Today's Gallery (2018.11.20)
    Top