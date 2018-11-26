Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) claims to have arrested eight members of banned militant outfit “Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh’s Radical Youth Group” in Dhaka.

Members of Rab-1 and Rab-2 in separate drives arrested the suspected militant suspects in Kalabagan, Bashundhara and Mohammadpur areas, according to a message sent to media by Rab.

The arrestees are Md Arafat Ajam, 30, of Bandarban, Rashed Alom alias Badhon, 28, of Tangail; Mir Afzal Ali, 37, of Satkhira; Mahadi Hasan, 23, of Laxmipur; Radiuzzaman Hawladar Anik, 27, of Madaripur; Jalal Uddin Shovon, 28, of Munshiganj and Zarir Taisir, 26, of Noakhali.

Books propagating fundamentalism, a laptop and a mobile phone were recovered from their possession.