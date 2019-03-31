 Leg lost to but accident: SC upholds order to pay Tk 50 lakh to Russel
Home City
11:30 AM, March 31, 2019 / LAST MODIFIED: 11:50 AM, March 31, 2019

Leg lost to accident: SC upholds order to pay Tk 50 lakh to Russel

Share this with

Copy this link
Russel Sarker, who lost his left leg after a Green Line bus ran him over in April last year, at the High Court premises recently for hearing on a writ petition seeking compensation for him. File photo of Prothom Alo.

The Supreme Court today upheld the High Court order that asked Green Line Paribahan to pay Tk 50 lakh to Russel Sarker, who lost his left leg after a bus of the company ran him over in April last year.

A four-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain rejected a petition filed by Green Line Paribahan seeking a stay on the High Court order.

Now, Green Line Paribahan must pay Tk 50 lakh to Russel Sarker following the Supreme Court order, his lawyer Khandaker Shamsul Haque Reza told The Daily Star.

On March 12, the High Court directed Green Line Paribahan to pay Tk 50 lakh to Russel in two weeks as compensation and for his treatment purposes.

The order came following a writ petition filed by a Supreme Court lawyer seeking adequate compensation for Russel.

HOW DID RUSSEL LOSE HIS LEG?

Russel, 26, a car driver of a power company, lost his leg from below the knee after he was knocked down by the bus near Mayor Hanif Flyover at the capital's Dholaipar on April 4 last year.

The bus driver had an altercation with him and ran Russel over as he chased down the bus for rear-ending his car.

Russel was first taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital with a severed leg, and transferred to Square Hospitals and later to Apollo Hospitals.

 

 

Related Topics

Related Stories

Stay updated on the go with The Daily Star Android & iOS News App. Click here to download it for your device.

The Daily Star Breaking news alert on your phone

Grameenphone:
Type START <space> BR and send SMS it to 22222

Robi:
Type START <space> BR and send SMS it to 2222


Banglalink:
Type START <space> BR and send SMS it to 2225

Find more information on SMS subscription

Leave your comments

Comment Policy

Top News

View More

More from City

FR Tower can’t be used before renovation
Banani FR Tower fire land owner arrested
Faruque, Tasvir to be sent to court today: Cops
Banani FR Tower Fire
FR Tower fire: Survivors recounting horror to probe bodies
Gulshan Police Plaza fire
Gulshan Police Plaza fire doused
Barishal Univ VC apologises to students

Share this with

Copy this link

Top News

View More

Related Stories

Latest from Star Live
Daily Star Bangla

    In case you missed it

    Rohingya crisis A concern for the region
    Rohingya crisis: A concern for the region
    Change Maker: Dragon fruit kindles hope
    From land of death, despair
    The Joy of Cropping
    Violence in Rakhine: India keeps off the Bali declaration

    Multimedia you may like
    Today's Gallery (2019.03.31)
    Today's Gallery (2019.03.30)
    Today's Gallery (2019.03.29)
    Today's Gallery (2019.03.28)
    Today's Gallery (2019.03.27)
    Today's Gallery (2019.03.26)
    Top