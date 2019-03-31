The Supreme Court today upheld the High Court order that asked Green Line Paribahan to pay Tk 50 lakh to Russel Sarker, who lost his left leg after a bus of the company ran him over in April last year.

A four-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain rejected a petition filed by Green Line Paribahan seeking a stay on the High Court order.

Now, Green Line Paribahan must pay Tk 50 lakh to Russel Sarker following the Supreme Court order, his lawyer Khandaker Shamsul Haque Reza told The Daily Star.

On March 12, the High Court directed Green Line Paribahan to pay Tk 50 lakh to Russel in two weeks as compensation and for his treatment purposes.

The order came following a writ petition filed by a Supreme Court lawyer seeking adequate compensation for Russel.

HOW DID RUSSEL LOSE HIS LEG?

Russel, 26, a car driver of a power company, lost his leg from below the knee after he was knocked down by the bus near Mayor Hanif Flyover at the capital's Dholaipar on April 4 last year.

The bus driver had an altercation with him and ran Russel over as he chased down the bus for rear-ending his car.

Russel was first taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital with a severed leg, and transferred to Square Hospitals and later to Apollo Hospitals.