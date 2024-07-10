Apply: Hubert H. Humphrey Fellowship Programme 2025-2026

The Hubert H. Humphrey (HHH) programme brings accomplished, young, and mid-career professionals to the U.S. for a year of non-degree graduate-level study, leadership development, and substantive collaboration with American counterparts.

Interested applicants can apply in any one of the eligible fields. The applicant must have a minimum of five years of full-time professional experience (before August 2024) in the field they are applying to.

Eligible Fields

Human and Institutional Capacity:

Economic Development

Finance & Banking

Public Policy Analysis and Public Administration

Technology Policy and Management

Rights and Freedoms:

Communications and Journalism

Law and Human Rights

Sustainable Lands:

Agricultural and Rural Development

Natural Resources, Environmental Policy, and Climate Change

Urban and Regional Planning

Thriving Communities:

Educational Administration, Planning, and Policy

Public Health Policy and Management

Substance Abuse Education, Treatment, and Prevention

Eligibility Requirements

Be a Bangladeshi citizen and residing in Bangladesh at the time of the application and selection process.

Not be a dual (Bangladesh and U.S.) citizen or U.S. permanent resident.

Applicants must hold a passport (or be eligible to hold a passport) of the country nominating them.

Be a young, mid-career professional in leadership position who has demonstrated a commitment to public service and the potential for professional advancement.

Completed a university degree programme requiring at least four years of full-time study.

Should have a minimum of five years full-time professional experience (before August 2024) in the relevant field, after completing a university degree, and should be interested in the policy aspects of their field of specialization.

Applicants must have management or policy responsibilities, including university teachers and/or teachers of English as a foreign language. Exceptions are made for scientists or researchers applying in the field of substance abuse, prevention, and treatment. They must have management or policy responsibilities.

Have not participated in U.S. government-sponsored exchange programs within the last three years before August 2025.

Be proficient in both written and spoken English and should have a minimum TOEFL score of 71 (internet-based). Candidates who do not have a valid TOEFL score must sit for the TOEFL exam after the selection process. (The American Center will arrange the TOEFL exam for selected candidates only.

Successful candidates will be required to complete a medical examination.

Return to Bangladesh upon completion of the programme.

Applicants must submit the following:

A completed online application.

Academic transcripts and certificates from each post-secondary institution attended (bachelor's and master's).

Three recommendation letters submitted and uploaded by the referees onto the online application portal (prospective candidates must register their referees through the "Recommender Registration" button on the online application site).

Valid TOEFL/IELTS score.

Application deadline: July 15 at 11:59 pm.