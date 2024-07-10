Apply: Hubert H. Humphrey Fellowship Programme 2025-2026
The Hubert H. Humphrey (HHH) programme brings accomplished, young, and mid-career professionals to the U.S. for a year of non-degree graduate-level study, leadership development, and substantive collaboration with American counterparts.
Interested applicants can apply in any one of the eligible fields. The applicant must have a minimum of five years of full-time professional experience (before August 2024) in the field they are applying to.
Eligible Fields
Human and Institutional Capacity:
- Economic Development
- Finance & Banking
- Public Policy Analysis and Public Administration
- Technology Policy and Management
Rights and Freedoms:
- Communications and Journalism
- Law and Human Rights
Sustainable Lands:
- Agricultural and Rural Development
- Natural Resources, Environmental Policy, and Climate Change
- Urban and Regional Planning
Thriving Communities:
- Educational Administration, Planning, and Policy
- Public Health Policy and Management
- Substance Abuse Education, Treatment, and Prevention
Eligibility Requirements
- Be a Bangladeshi citizen and residing in Bangladesh at the time of the application and selection process.
- Not be a dual (Bangladesh and U.S.) citizen or U.S. permanent resident.
- Applicants must hold a passport (or be eligible to hold a passport) of the country nominating them.
- Be a young, mid-career professional in leadership position who has demonstrated a commitment to public service and the potential for professional advancement.
- Completed a university degree programme requiring at least four years of full-time study.
- Should have a minimum of five years full-time professional experience (before August 2024) in the relevant field, after completing a university degree, and should be interested in the policy aspects of their field of specialization.
- Applicants must have management or policy responsibilities, including university teachers and/or teachers of English as a foreign language. Exceptions are made for scientists or researchers applying in the field of substance abuse, prevention, and treatment. They must have management or policy responsibilities.
- Have not participated in U.S. government-sponsored exchange programs within the last three years before August 2025.
- Be proficient in both written and spoken English and should have a minimum TOEFL score of 71 (internet-based). Candidates who do not have a valid TOEFL score must sit for the TOEFL exam after the selection process. (The American Center will arrange the TOEFL exam for selected candidates only.
- Successful candidates will be required to complete a medical examination.
- Return to Bangladesh upon completion of the programme.
Applicants must submit the following:
- A completed online application.
- Academic transcripts and certificates from each post-secondary institution attended (bachelor's and master's).
- Three recommendation letters submitted and uploaded by the referees onto the online application portal (prospective candidates must register their referees through the "Recommender Registration" button on the online application site).
- Valid TOEFL/IELTS score.
Application deadline: July 15 at 11:59 pm.
