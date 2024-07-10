Apply: Hubert H. Humphrey Fellowship Programme 2025-2026

Opportunities
Hubert H. Humphrey Fellowship Programme 2025-2026
Hubert H. Humphrey Fellowship Programme 2025-2026

The Hubert H. Humphrey (HHH) programme brings accomplished, young, and mid-career professionals to the U.S. for a year of non-degree graduate-level study, leadership development, and substantive collaboration with American counterparts.

Interested applicants can apply in any one of the eligible fields. The applicant must have a minimum of five years of full-time professional experience (before August 2024) in the field they are applying to. 

Eligible Fields

Human and Institutional Capacity:  

  • Economic Development  
  • Finance & Banking 
  • Public Policy Analysis and Public Administration  
  • Technology Policy and Management 

Rights and Freedoms:    

  • Communications and Journalism   
  • Law and Human Rights  

Sustainable Lands:  

  • Agricultural and Rural Development 
  • Natural Resources, Environmental Policy, and Climate Change  
  • Urban and Regional Planning  

Thriving Communities:  

  • Educational Administration, Planning, and Policy  
  • Public Health Policy and Management  
  • Substance Abuse Education, Treatment, and Prevention 

Eligibility Requirements

  • Be a Bangladeshi citizen and residing in Bangladesh at the time of the application and selection process. 
  • Not be a dual (Bangladesh and U.S.) citizen or U.S. permanent resident. 
  • Applicants must hold a passport (or be eligible to hold a passport) of the country nominating them. 
  • Be a young, mid-career professional in leadership position who has demonstrated a commitment to public service and the potential for professional advancement. 
  • Completed a university degree programme requiring at least four years of full-time study. 
  • Should have a minimum of five years full-time professional experience (before August 2024) in the relevant field, after completing a university degree, and should be interested in the policy aspects of their field of specialization. 
  • Applicants must have management or policy responsibilities, including university teachers and/or teachers of English as a foreign language. Exceptions are made for scientists or researchers applying in the field of substance abuse, prevention, and treatment. They must have management or policy responsibilities. 
  • Have not participated in U.S. government-sponsored exchange programs within the last three years before August 2025. 
  • Be proficient in both written and spoken English and should have a minimum TOEFL score of 71 (internet-based).  Candidates who do not have a valid TOEFL score must sit for the TOEFL exam after the selection process. (The American Center will arrange the TOEFL exam for selected candidates only.  
  • Successful candidates will be required to complete a medical examination. 
  • Return to Bangladesh upon completion of the programme. 

Applicants must submit the following

  • A completed online application. 
  • Academic transcripts and certificates from each post-secondary institution attended (bachelor's and master's). 
  • Three recommendation letters submitted and uploaded by the referees onto the online application portal (prospective candidates must register their referees through the "Recommender Registration" button on the online application site). 
  • Valid TOEFL/IELTS score.

Application deadline: July 15 at 11:59 pm.

