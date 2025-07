Final-year students of Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) recently wrapped up their university journey by celebrating saree-punjabi day with each department donning a distinct vibrant color.

Far beyond coordinated attire, the day reflected a farewell filled with joy, growth, and the unbreakable ties developed through four years of shared experiences.



Photo: Dept of Business Administration - Finance and Banking

Photo: Dept of Information and Communication Engineering

Photo: Dept. of IR

Photo: Dept of Law

Photo: Dept of Mass Communication and Journalism

Photo: Dept of Business Administration - Management

Photo: Dept of Business Administration- Marketing

Photo: Dept of Business Administration - General

Photo: Dept of Development Studies

Photo: Dept of English