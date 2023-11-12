Uttara University organises Startup Spark 2023

School of Business, Uttara University, organised a day-long entrepreneurial festival, titled "Startup Spark 2023" on November 10 at the campus auditorium. Uttara University VC Prof. Dr Eaysmin Ara Lekha inaugurated the event as the Chief Guest. Maj Gen Ibne Fazal Shayekhuzzaman, ex Engineer in Chief, Bangladesh Army, attended the event as the Guest of Honor. Members from Uttara University Board of Trustees were also present in the program.

The Festival included various segments including entrepreneurial expo, poster presentation contest, interactive seminars, story-telling sessions and also a cultural event.

In the first session, entrepreneurs told stories from their personal experiences. The graduate entrepreneur students of School of Business shared the entrepreneurial journeys of their business startups. Masud Kabir, Managing Director, Motex Group, moderated the session. Kabir stated that problems and challenges are inevitable. An entrepreneur has to face several problems but the problems and challenges create ideas that, if nurtured, can lead to innovation.

Kazi Tareq Ullah, Chairman, Department of Business Administration, delivered the welcome speech at the inaugural session.

Shayekhuzzaman provided some essential guidelines on becoming a successful entrepreneur. BSFMSTU VC Prof. Dr Kamrul Alam Khan stated the importance of outcome based education in today's world.

Zia Ashraf, Co-Founder and COO, Chaldal, attended the second session as the resource person to discuss the roles of education and educational institutions in creating entrepreneurial mindsets. School of Business Dean Prof. Dr A S M Shahabuddin moderated this session.

Prof. Dr Lekha emphasised on learning technological knowledge, language skill and depth of subjective knowledge to be a successful entrepreneur. She said, "Prepare yourself first, then enter the business."

The Registrar, Additional Registrar, Deans, and Chairpersons of different schools and departments of Uttara University graced the occasion with their presence.