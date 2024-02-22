UCB Quiz winners receive grand prize worth BDT 40 thousand

The country's first ever online quiz for high school and college-level students, organised by Universal College Bangladesh (UCB), has announced its champion. Muhammad Hasin Raihan from Dhaka College has triumphed at the "UCB Quiz" held for grade 10 – 12 students from all over Bangladesh.

Hasin and other winners were awarded certificates and received a combined prize worth BDT 40 thousand.

UCB organised a grand award ceremony on February 17 at the UCB campus in Gulshan to recognise the students' meritorious efforts. Prof. Hew Gill, President and Provost, UCB and Amit Prasad, Chief Operating Officer, UCB, handed over the prize and certificates to the winners. The first prize went to Muhammad Hasin Rahman from Dhaka College; the second prize went to Ahnaf Anis from Adamjee Cantonment College; the third prize went to Aribah Farzeen Shah from The Aga Khan School, Dhaka (AKSD); the fourth prize went to Zawad Islam from Playpen School, and the fifth prize went to Wazee Wahid Sazid from Adamjee Cantonment College.

The contest which took place earlier this month received a great response with students registering from more than 80 schools across the country. The winners secured their places after multiple competitive rounds of Q/A on a variety of fun and interesting topics.