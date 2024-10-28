A magic-comedy show put together by young and aspiring performers

On October 20, the atmosphere inside Naveed's Comedy Club (NCC) was filled with magic and laughter. The young performers truly surprised the audience by arranging and performing at the show. The unique lineup of the show made it an exceptional story to tell. Here are some insights into the show from both performers and the audience.

Azwad Mostafiz Ador

Our most memorable moments are the ones that are magical and make us laugh from our hearts. This show was the perfect example of such moments for both me and my eager crowd. The show was originally designed by my friends and I – a group of performers who are passionate about making a revolutionary change within the entertainment landscape of Bangladesh.

Even though it was our first time arranging and performing at the same show, we were able to connect to the audience with a diverse lineup and pull off a successful show. Both magic and comedy complemented each other in a unique way and filled the atmosphere with joy. This show stands as a tribute to the older generation of performers. The audience got to see for themselves how magically the young performers are growing from the very stage where all the top performers in Bangladesh started.

Sami Hossian

Organising a show as a comedian is quite difficult. You have to manage the show as well as concentrate on your performance. Moreover, we couldn't comprehend that we would run out of seats. We started the show with Shadid and followed it up with Maheen.

The magic and comedy of Ador was truly spectacular, it surprised and captured the hearts of the audience. I got up on stage at the very end as Ador and I were the headline acts of this show. The show was drawn out a bit longer than expected which made it a little difficult to get the energy that we wanted from the audience. With all our efforts combined though, we made it possible and concluded the show with a wonderful performance.

Maheen Ibrahim

When Azwad and Sami asked me to do a show with them, I imagined there'd be around 25 people in the audience. I was pleasantly surprised to find that they managed to fill the entire venue with over a hundred people. It was a blast to host this show. I got to see Azwad and Sami pour so much heart and passion into their performances. Their friends and the BRAC community mirrored that love back.

Makhzum Khan Shadid

It was an incredible experience. The energy in the crowd was palpable and truly enhanced the overall vibe of the show. As a comedian, you can really feel when the crowd is in sync. On the day, it felt like everyone was on the same page. It wasn't just about delivering jokes, it was a shared experience between the performers and the audience, making it an unforgettable show for all involved.

Audience:

Maisha Mahzabin

Up until the day before the show, I had never attended a stand-up comedy show. I knew I had to give it a try after learning that my friend Ador would be performing. I had no idea that I would be giggling uncontrollably the entire time I was there. Each comedian had a unique style of delivering jokes and engaging with the crowd to make it even more lively.

Sheikh Tahmid Zaman

The entire two-and-a-half hours of the show passed within the blink of an eye. The show was more fun as I was there with my friends – a whole NCC full of them. Seeing my friends reach heights, push themselves, and reach out to people was enticing and humbling. Other than that, the show was exceptionally carried by Mahedi Hasan Toru. He was a bit older in comparison to the rest of us. However, he literally showed us what being experienced in a field means.