Inclusion of Medical Humanities in higher education curriculum has become a necessity: ADG, DGHS

On November 13, the Department of Bangla, Uttara University unveiled the first-of-its-kind health humanities lab in South Asia. The inauguration ceremony, graced by Prof. Dr Ahmedul Kabir, Additional Director General of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Bangladesh, highlighted the significance of integrating medical humanities into higher education.

During the ceremony, Professor Dr Kabir emphasized the lab's potential impact on fostering a proactive approach to public health. "It has become a necessity to include medical humanities in higher education," he stated, commending the department for its pioneering efforts in introducing this transformative lab in Bangladesh.

The Special Guest, Dr Mohammad Sayem, a senior consultant at AMZ Hospital, stressed the interdependence of science and humanities. "Science is never self-sufficient without the humanities," he remarked, emphasising the intrinsic connection between literature and health sciences. Dr Sayem expressed optimism that the health humanities Lab will play a crucial role in bridging the gap between health science and literature.

Farah Binte Bashir, a lecturer, Department of Bangla, and a researcher in Medical Humanities and Trauma Studies, delivered the keynote address, shedding light on the lab's objectives and potential contributions.

The Guest of Honor, Prof. Dr Eaysmin Ara Lekha, Vice Chancellor of Uttara University, acknowledged the significance of this initiative in advancing the landscape of medical education.

Chaired by Samzir Ahmed, Head, Department of Bengali, the inaugural ceremony marked a milestone in the journey of Medical Humanities in Bangladesh.