BTEC Award Ceremony 2024 held at Shanto-Mariam Institute of Creative Technology

Award Ceremony 2024 of Shanto-Mariam Institute of Creative Technology was held on March 31 at the Shanto-Mariam University Auditorium in Uttara. Shanto-Mariam Institute offers Pearson's Diploma qualification courses in art and design such as Fashion Design, Graphic Design, 3D Design, and Interior Design.

The ceremony started with a Lion dance followed by a welcome speech by Abdullah Al Masud, Adviser of Shanto-Mariam Institute of Creative Technology. Renowned Artist Professor Hashem Khan attended as Chief Guest. Prof. Dr Shah E. Alam, Vice-Chancellor, Karen Evans, International Standards Verifier from Pearson, and Abdullah Al Mamun, Regional Development Manager of Pearson Edexcel were present as special guests and delivered speeches. Tarek Hasan Farooq, Deputy Director of the institution, finally gave a vote of thanks.

The teachers, parents and students of Shanto-Mariam Institute of Creative Technology were delighted to be present and awarded certificates by Pearson. A photoshoot with the learners and guests concluded the event.