Prof. Dr Yusuf Mahbubul Islam joins as VC of Southeast University

Prof. Dr Yusuf Mahbubul Islam joined Southeast University (SEU) as the Vice Chancellor today upon the appointment by the Honorable President of Bangladesh and Chancellor of SEU, Mohammed Shahabuddin for a four-year term.

Professor Islam has more than 46 years of teaching, research, and administrative experience under his belt at different institutions in Bangladesh, the United Kingdom, and Malaysia. Previously, he held roles such as Vice Chancellor at Daffodil International University and Dean of Engineering at Independent University of Bangladesh. He worked as an adjunct professor at Open University Malaysia (OUM) and Associate Professor and chair of Computer Science and Engineering at BRAC University.

He contributed to the development of each of the institutions he worked for. As a team player Prof. Islam seeks cooperation and support of all colleagues towards development of the University.