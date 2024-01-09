British Council and Department of Youth Development (DYD) join hands to empower young people in Bangladesh

The British Council and the Department of Youth Development (DYD) of the Government of Bangladesh signed an important Letter of Intent (LoI) on January 4, confirming their commitment to working together to empower young people with essential skills and unlock their potential. The work planned within this collaboration will make a significant step towards equipping the nation's youth with the tools they need to thrive in the globalised world.

The LoI signing ceremony at Jubo Bhaban, Dhaka, saw Dr Gazi Md. Saifuzzaman, Director General (Grade 1) of DYD, and David Knox, Director of Programmes of the British Council, officially cement the partnership. The initial three-year work plan will focus on three key pillars:

Upskilling Young People: The British Council will leverage its expertise to develop and deliver training modules on crucial soft skills like financial literacy, critical thinking, and communication, preparing young graduates and trainees for the evolving job market and entrepreneurial ventures.

Amplifying Youth Voices: The partnership will engage young people across Bangladesh through workshops and research initiatives. Their feedback and aspirations will be incorporated into national youth policies and programs, ensuring their needs are heard and reflected in decision-making.

Investing in Youth Research: The British Council will actively participate in the Department's "Next Generation Bangladesh" research initiative, a comprehensive study aimed at understanding the challenges, aspirations, and potential of young Bangladeshis. This research will inform evidence-based interventions and policies for youth development.

Embedded in the approach, the British Council will support capacity development in DYD to ensure sustainable change can be carried forward by the Department.

Dr Saifuzzaman, emphasising the potential of the partnership, stated, "We are delighted that the British Council has committed to work with DYD, and we think that in the future, we will be able to achieve the goal for the development of youth in Bangladesh contributing to the national development vision." Knox echoed this sentiment, highlighting the importance of youth engagement: "The British Council recognises the critical role that DYD plays in investing in youth aligned to the vision for Smart Bangladesh. Working with young people is a crucial priority for the British Council in Bangladesh and globally.

We look forward to continuing to bring the years of experience and technical expertise we have from delivering projects here and globally to benefit Bangladesh's youth. I hope the Letter of Intent we signed today will be a platform for the continuous relationship between our organisations."

Demonstrating the importance of the LoI, the signing ceremony was attended by the senior leadership of DYD, including all Directors, Deputy Directors, and Assistant Directors, as well as the Head of Education and members of the Non-Formal Education team of the British Council. This strong backing highlights the collective commitment to investing in the future of Bangladesh through youth development.