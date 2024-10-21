BRAC University welcomes Fall 2024 semester students

BRAC University (BRACU) welcomed its new cohort of students for the Fall 2024 semester with a grand orientation ceremony held on October 19 at the multipurpose hall of its campus in Merul Badda.

The ceremony featured an inspiring keynote address by Professor Syed Ferhat Anwar, the Vice-Chancellor of BRACU. In his speech, he encouraged students to love their country and strive to make it proud on the global stage, highlighting the importance of national pride and global citizenship. He emphasised the significance of individuality, urging students to discover their unique traits and leverage them to create a meaningful impact in the world.

Prof. Anwar articulated the university's vision saying, "We aspire to be among the leading universities in the Global South," inspiring students to embrace their roles as future leaders.

An engaging audiovisual presentation provided attendees with insights into BRAC University's rich history and the philosophy of its visionary founder, Sir Fazle Hasan Abed. The presentation emphasized the institution's commitment to quality education.

The ceremony also featured remarks from esteemed members of the university community, including Registrar Dr David Dowland; Dean of the School of Architecture and Design Prof. Fuad Hasan Mallick; Dean of the School of Data and Sciences Prof. Mahbubul Alam Majumdar; and Proctor Dr Rubana Ahmed.

Tahsina Rahman, Joint Director of Student Life, hosted the event and guided students through the day's proceedings.

BRACU recognised several students for their outstanding achievements during this event. Mohammad Faizul Abedin Khan was honored as the local champion of the Huawei Seeds for the Future 2024 Program. Abdullah Al Arefin and Md Shafi Hasnain showcased exceptional creativity in the International Design Competition 2024. Jannatun Ferdous Fabin led Team CodeBlack to a gold medal at the World Invention, Competition & Exhibition (WICE) 2024, and Mehedi Hasan's autonomous rescue rover team secured second place in the University Innovation Hub Program.

The event was further enriched by the university cultural club's performance, which added a vibrant and entertaining element to the ceremony.

To conclude the orientation, attendees enjoyed a delightful concert, celebrating the beginning of a new academic journey filled with promise and opportunity.

As the Fall 2024 semester begins, BRAC University reaffirms its commitment to the potential of its students. The university is dedicated to empowering its students to make a positive impact in their communities and beyond. With a strong support system in place, the university looks forward to guiding and supporting its new students on their paths to success.