BRAC University faculty members show solidarity with students

In an open letter to their students, several faculty members from BRAC University (BRACU) expressed their solidarity with them after the unrest that unfolded across the country in July following the quota reform protests.

The letter, titled "Red July: A virtual message for students from a collective of concerned teachers", read, "July 2024 has been a frightful month in the history of Bangladesh. A few of us, individuals, who also happen to be your teachers from BRAC University wanted to send a message of solidarity and our love to you. We wanted you to know that we are here with you - thinking of you, praying for you, and here to support you in any capacity possible."

The letter also read, "A number of us joined together online to protest the violence and injustice faced by our students at BRAC University. We condemn the random raids on students and the continued harassment and frisking of students and young people in different localities across the country."

The letter ends saying, "We want the authorities to release the students who have been arrested. We want the repression of the students and young people and the general public to stop. We are protesting as concerned teachers, grieving scholars, and enraged civilians of this country."

As mentioned in the letter, it was not officially endorsed by the university's administration or its departments. The letter had been penned by the emotions stemming from the teachers' individual conscience.

"In the current unfolding of events, my solidarity with the students comes from a concern for safety. I am a teacher because my students exist. If we fail to provide a safe space overall, how will we provide them a safe space for learning?" said a BRACU faculty member to Campus.

"The demands made by the students for quota reformation were logical and peaceful. However, the violent reaction we saw by the government was unimaginable. We felt that as teachers and citizens, it is our duty to raise our voices against such actions and protect our students," said another faculty member.