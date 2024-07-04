AIUB Architecture Week 2024 begins

On June 28, AIUB Architecture Week 2024 started with the inauguration ceremony of the Design Charrette: QUEST, held at American International University - Bangladesh (AIUB). The Department of Architecture, AIUB received an extensive response of registration from more than 300 participants from all the IAB-accredited Architecture schools across Bangladesh.

The Charrette Quest aims to reinforce a dynamic learning environment by fostering collaborative and respectful connections among students from different architecture schools across the country. A total of 85 groups participated in the charrette. Along with the Charrette, AIUB Architecture Week 2024 is also hosting lectures by accomplished professionals and academicians, student work exhibition, cultural programme, etc.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Nadia Anwar, Founder Member and Vice Chairman, Board of Trustees, AIUB in presence of Ar Jalal Ahmed, Former President, Institute of Architects (IAB); Arefeen Ibrahim, Head, Department of Architecture, faculty members, officials, and students of AIUB.