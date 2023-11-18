Kid who can draw surprised it's not enough for an Architecture degree

Growing up, all Shilpi R. Obhaab wanted to do was scribble, paint, and draw. It was her source of joy. And whenever she tried to share this part of her life with her parents, they'd take a quick glance, nod, and maybe, on a good day, pay her efforts a compliment. That was as far as their appreciation and approval of Shilpi's talent went.

So naturally, there was a reckoning waiting to unfold when Shilpi expressed her desire to become an artist. After all, what is self-expression if not the ultimate form of blasphemy? If you are unable to practise all the values that have been imposed on you, then you are a disgrace. And so, even Shilpi, who dared to call herself an artist, was forced to compromise.

For an individual who took pride in their creativity, Shilpi resorted to the most unoriginal solution to this problem of hers. She aspired to become an architect. If being a waste of space wasn't already enough for her, then aspiring to design spaces should compensate for it.

With her dreams burnt to ashes, the twinkle in her eyes dim, and the whimsy of her soul shattered, Shilpi enrolled in an Architecture course. She thought being denied the opportunity of becoming an artist was disheartening, but then, she encountered the absolutely heart-breaking ordeal of the five-year degree that gives her insomnia and back pain.

"There was something so enchanting about telling people that I study architecture," said Shilpi. "You can't really read people's expressions anymore once they have eyebags as dark and eye sockets as hollow as mine. So, anytime I'd pretend to boast about studying architecture, people would simply believe me."

When asked what made her take pride in Architecture she said, "Sure, I had all my professors tell me that the project I spent three nights making without a wink of sleep is all wrong. My self-esteem was even torn to shreds after a renowned practising architect humiliated me and my project at a jury. I also had to say goodbye to my social life, all my hobbies, and just the prospect of doing anything fun really. But hey, at least I didn't have to study theory like everyone else."

Shilpi was wrong. She had to study structure, understand it well, and also implement it in her designs. She couldn't. Shilpi has since shifted to BBA where she utilises her artistic prowess to make PowerPoint presentations.