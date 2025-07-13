Superman soars into new territory by unearthing the hero’s true essence

James Gunn's long-awaited reboot of Superman serves as not only a reinvention of the Man of Steel but also a reinvention of how superhero stories are told on the big screen. While it is not a perfect movie, it is, however, a perfect representation of the hope and optimism that the character has come to represent.

The story revolves around Superman after he deals with the aftermath of stopping a war between the nations of Boravia and Jarhanpur, while his archenemy Lex Luthor, conspires behind the scenes. Meanwhile, Clark must balance the personal struggles of his lineage and his love for humanity, and of course, his love for Lois Lane.

Writer and director James Gunn has cited monumental comics such as All-Star Superman, Superman for All Seasons, and Superman: Birthright as the basis and inspiration for the story. However, the movie goes beyond its source materials and explores aspects of Superman's entire comics history, such as the social justice of the Golden Age iteration, the whimsical and absurd adventures of the Silver Age comics, and the romance and interpersonal relationships from the modern stories. This results in what may be the most complete Superman film, in all the right ways.

One of the many things this movie does differently is that it avoids his origin story and is set in a world already filled with heroes. Despite such omissions, it isn't difficult to follow the plot.

The truly standout part of the movie is that, despite being incredibly fantastical, James Gunn wasn't afraid to make bold political statements that are relevant in the current world. The conflict between the fictional countries, Boravia and Jarhanpur, is an obvious commentary on the Israeli occupation of Palestine. Superman's prevention of the Boravian invasion of Jarhanpur and the subsequent repercussions play an integral role in the narrative. To witness what is essentially a very pro-Palestinian message take such centre stage in a Hollywood superhero blockbuster is nothing short of revolutionary.

David Corenswet gives an outstanding performance in portraying the duality of Superman and Clark Kent. He effortlessly changes his demeanour between the alter egos, be it the assuring confidence of Superman or the awkwardness of Clark, while keeping the warmth and hopefulness of both sides. This Superman works to change the status quo of the world and deeply cares about the sanctity of life. Despite being such a simple premise, it is something that has been missing from almost all other superhero adaptations.

Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane works as a great contrast to Clark, and that's what makes their growing romance incredibly compelling. Jimmy Olsen and Mr Terrific also play significant roles in the narrative and have the most depth among the rest of the supporting cast. And of course, I would be amiss not to mention the "best boy", Krypto the Superdog, who adds an extra layer of wholesomeness to the story.

Besides the titular hero, Nicholas Hoult provides the best performance in the movie as Lex Luthor, who is a villain driven solely by pure hatred. Yet, he does not feel one-dimensional. By the climax, it becomes evident just how he fits in with the central theme of the film: the virtue of human kindness.

There are, however, some issues with the film, with the most prominent being the pacing. As mentioned before, it's set in a world already populated with heroes, and it doesn't spend enough time on world-building and exposition. The movie would have greatly benefited from a slightly longer runtime, and it specifically takes away some of the emotional moments. A lot of the humour also does not land, and there are a few strange story choices and lore changes.

Superman conveys a message about kindness, hope, and how our choices represent who we are. It dares to tread on themes no other superhero movie comes close to, and tethers the character to his roots as a "Champion of the oppressed".

It is an incredibly fun, heartwarming and unique start to a new shared DC Universe franchise. Even if you weren't a fan of the character before, this movie is now the ideal place to start. And even if you don't love it, you will still leave it feeling hopeful and uplifted.