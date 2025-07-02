Campus
Zabin Tazrin Nashita
Wed Jul 2, 2025 05:35 PM
KPop Demon Hunters: A synesthetic guide to slaying monsters, being an idol, and girlhood

Promotional poster for KPop Demon Hunters

Whether or not you're a K-pop fan, it's hard to escape this genre's clutches due to its sky-high popularity. Odds are, you've bopped along to a K-pop song in passing or been disgruntled by how much you've had to hear "APT." last year (not me though; I still love that song). Given how it's all the rage nowadays, has there been a better time than now to release a movie about K-pop? And what if demons who thrive on human souls were thrown into the mix as well?

KPop Demon Hunters does exactly that while exploring themes of self-acceptance, sacrifice, and friendships – all wrapped up in a colourful package with hilarious gags.

The story follows Huntrix, a girl group comprising Rumi, Mira, and Zoey. Not only is the trio smashing the charts as a day job but they're also powerful hunters who use their musical and combat abilities to slay demons to restore the powerful barrier called "Honmoon" that will keep Gwi-Ma, the main antagonist, sealed forever and banish all demons along with him.

The three hunters have a seemingly easy ride winning hearts and strengthening the barrier by connecting people through their music until the Saja Boys show up to stake their claims on Huntrix's fans. The protagonists, however, can't let that happen, as the fate of the world hinges on the honmoon turning golden.

The movie is engaging enough to watch even if you've never explored any facet of K-pop, with its gorgeous neon-bright visuals, fast-paced action sequences, and realistic interpersonal relationships. The plot might feel somewhat predictable at times, but that does little to take away from the movie's premise which is refreshing enough on its own. Besides, I am a big champion of simplistic yet enthralling plots.

The film also boasts an incredible soundtrack from beloved K-pop artists like TWICE. Tracks like "Takedown", "Soda Pop", and "Golden" will have you jamming along throughout the ride (I maintain that "Your Idol" is the best song on the tracklist).

Despite the wholesomeness that engulfs the storyline, if you're expecting to giggle away the entire duration of its 155-minute runtime, you'd be wrong. Without giving away any major spoilers, the movie plays with your emotions in all the right ways. If you feel a strong compulsion to tell your friends how much you love them after watching the movie, you wouldn't be the only one.

Of course, this review wouldn't be complete without paying homage to Jinu, the leader of the Saja Boys, whose character depth makes him much more than a token love interest.

Being a former K-pop fan, it's also quite interesting to notice the critiques of the industry incorporated without being too on the nose. The obsession with social media points and numbers on the chart, artists being overworked without adequate time to rest, and the perfect public persona idols need to keep up at all times are all points of discussion within K-pop fandoms. In contrast, it also manages to portray the fun quirks of K-pop through the fans quite realistically, all without trivialising the way music impacts its audience.

Zabin Tazrin Nashita is an engineering student at the Islamic University of Technology, a chronically online night owl, and a sufferer of many migraines. Find her at: [email protected]

