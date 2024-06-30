Public univ teachers to go on indefinite work abstention over pension

Public university teachers across the country will go on an indefinite work abstention from tomorrow as the government has not heeded their demand to reinstate previous pension facilities in place of the Universal Pension Scheme.

Nizamul Hoque, secretary general of Federation of Bangladesh University Teachers' Association, announced the programme in the afternoon today, when teachers were observing a full-day work abstention at the Dhaka University's Arts building.

"The work abstention programme will continue until our demand is met," Nizamul said while briefing the media this noon.

They had earlier threatened the action in case the government did not meet the demand.

Prof Akhtarul Islam, president of the Federation of Bangladesh University Teachers' Association, Prof Zeenat Huda, general secretary of DUTA, spoke at the briefing, among others.