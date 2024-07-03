Teachers' protest over pension scheme: No classes, exams at DU for third straight day

For the third consecutive day, there was no academic activity, including classes and exams, at Dhaka University today as the teachers have been observing work abstention to further their demand of reinstating previous pension facilities in place of the Universal Pension Scheme.

The situation is the same at 35 public universities across the country where teachers are observing the programme.

No one from the government has yet communicated with the teachers, said Professor Akhtarul Islam, President of the Federation of Bangladesh University Teachers' Association, which announced the work abstention on Sunday.

University classroom and departmental offices are locked due to the movement.

Official activities of the DU administrative building are halted as its staffers are also observing work abstention.

Dhaka University's Central Library remained closed since the teachers' action began, despite students and job seekers demanding that it be reopened.

Many job seekers gathered at the library in order to study for government job applications.

"We urged the students to consider the circumstances as we cannot reopen the library," said Prof Nasir Nasir Uddin Munshi, librarian of DU Central Library.