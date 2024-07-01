Academic activities of 35 public univs halted as teachers start work abstention

Action taken to press home demand to reinstate previous pension facilities

Academic and administrative activities of 35 public universities of the country, including Dhaka University, came to a halt as teachers and employees went on an indefinite strike today demanding the reinstatement of the previous pension facilities instead of the newly introduced Universal Pension Scheme (UPS).

The teachers under the banner of the Federation of Bangladesh University Teachers' Association are observing the work abstention.

DU is observing its 103rd founding anniversary today. A rally took place in the campus area, and a march was led by the DU vice chancellor along with staff members and some teachers.

However, the Dhaka University Teachers Association leaders chose not to participate in the rally.

"We are observing work abstention at 35 public universities. We also boycotted the DU anniversary rally today," Nizamul Hoque, secretary general of the Federation of Bangladesh University Teachers' Association, said.

Our DU correspondent saw a queue form early in the morning to enter the library, but the library was closed.

The people in the queue, many of whom are job seekers studying for government jobs, protested the closure and at one stage some attempted to break through the collapsible gate of the library.

After teachers abstained from work, the library's authorities decided not to open the library.

In a conversation with The Daily Star, Central Library Librarian Professor Nasir Uddin Munshi said, "We were unable to open the library because no one showed up for work. Students must take the present circumstances into account."

Along with the teachers' work abstention movement, all DU staff members are also observing work abstention and calling for the reinstatement of their previous pension plan.

"Until our demands are met, we will observe work abstention," Abdul Motaleb, president of the DU Officers' Association, said.