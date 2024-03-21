Permit no event that disturbs academic environment: DU

Dhaka University has urged all the authorities concerned not to give permission to any programme on the university campus that might provoke untoward incidents and disturb academic activities.

DU Proctor Prof M Maksudur Rahman on March 15 sent a letter to all faculty deans, hall provosts, all department chairpersons, and directors of the university in this regard, reports our DU correspondent.

However, the journalists obtained the letter yesterday.

According to the letter, a group of law department students of the university, without obtaining permission from the university, recently gathered at Bangabandhu Tower building to hold a seminar titled "Productive Ramadan". Some students were injured as an unexpected incident took place there.

The letter said authorities have already informed enforcement agencies about the incident.

The university administration has already formed a probe committee to take necessary steps in this regard, said the letter.

However, the letter said, a few political organisations and some political persons are trying to exploit the incident and make it an issue to disturb the harmony of the campus.

Amid this situation, the authorities concerned have urged all authorities concerned not to give permission for such programme to avoid untoward incident on the campus, added the letter.