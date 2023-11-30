Campus
Star Digital Report
Thu Nov 30, 2023 08:41 PM
Last update on: Thu Nov 30, 2023 09:52 PM

Campus

JnU gets first female VC

Star Digital Report
Photo: Collected

Prof Sadeka Halim of the sociology department at Dhaka University has been appointed as the new vice-chancellor of Jagannath University.

She is the first female VC of the university.

The education ministry issued a notification in this regard today, said JnU Proctor Prof Mostofa Kamal.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin, also chancellor of the university, appointed Sadeka as the VC of JnU for a four-year term.

Prof Sadeka was the first elected female dean of the social sciences faculty of DU and first female information commissioner at the Information Commission Bangladesh.

In 2000, she received her PhD from McGill University in Canada.

