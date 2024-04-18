Buet students continue to boycott exams

Call for banning politics on campus

As part of the ongoing movement against politics on campus, students of Buet are continuing to boycott exams even after the Eid holidays.

Only eight of the 1,279 students of the 21st batch sat for the term final exam held yesterday, students said.

Exams were also boycotted before the vacation.

Abrar Faiyaz, a student of the batch, yesterday told The Daily Star that a whopping 1,271 students, 99.37 percent of all students of the 21st batch, were absent during the term final exam.

Another student, wishing anonymity, said the university banned student politics after the murder of second-year student Abrar Fahad inside the Sher-e-Bangla Hall on October 7, 2019. "It [student politics] should not resume."

The movement began when Imtiaz Hossain Rahim Rabbi, a student of the university and a leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League, led over 100 BCL activists to gather on the campus in the early hours of March 28, violating the ban.

In the face of protests, the university administration had cancelled Imtiaz's hall seat.

He then filed a writ petition with the High Court, after which the bench of Justice Md Khosruzzaman and Justice KM Zahid Sarwar on April 1 stayed the university's ban on student politics.