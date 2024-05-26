NU main campus: Education ministry suspends undergraduate programmes

The education ministry has suspended all the processes regarding starting undergraduate (honours) programmes at the National University's main campus.

It was said in a notification signed by Md Parvez Hasan, joint secretary of the ministry's secondary and higher secondary division.

The ministry in the notification directed NU authority to halt all activities on starting the undergraduate programmes at it's main campus.

Earlier, last year, the University Grants Commission (UGC) asked the National University to stop all activities including the admission of students in the undergraduate (honours) programs at its main campus.