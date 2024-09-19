Ultraman: Rising is a fresh rendition of a classic superhero franchise

On paper, Ultraman: Rising sounds like a Kaiju film where we get to watch giant robots fight giant monsters. However, Netflix's Ultraman: Rising takes a refreshing and unexpected new route, establishing itself as one of the most memorable animated films of recent times. I started watching Ultraman: Rising with zero prior idea of what this movie was about, so I can't say I had any particular expectations except for the hope that it would be an enjoyable watch. I was not disappointed.

Netflix released the Shannon Tindle-directed animated film Ultraman: Rising last June, which has received positive reviews from critics and viewers alike. Since the franchise's advent in the 1966 television series Ultra Q by one of Godzilla's co-creators Eiji Tsubaruya, many protagonists have assumed the role of Ultraman, a giant superhero who protects the world against monsters and alien invasions. In fact, Netflix itself has a 2019 animated series with high school student Shinjiro Hayata as the protagonist.

Ultraman: Rising follows the story of Kenji "Ken" Sato who is a world-famous baseball player. He reluctantly assumes the role of the red-and-silver superhero from his father who served the city faithfully as Ultraman and suffered an injury during battle. Ken Sato, grieving the disappearance of his mother and estranged from his father, marches to the beat of his own drums as he goes through life as a star athlete and undercover superhero. He doesn't seem to regard his job as the guardian of Tokyo with much sincerity. Instead, he displays insubordination and a lack of cooperation in his sport, and focuses more on garnering attention from the media than anything else.

His self-serving lifestyle is threatened once he rescues an infant Kaiju, forcing him to raise her while protecting her against the Kaiju Defense Force, an organisation whose disdain towards Kaijus is visible through their use of excessive force and destructive strategies.

Ultraman: Rising is a great place to start if you're new to the franchise as it doesn't depend much on previous lore. The movie boasts beautiful visuals complete with intense action scenes, an enjoyable soundtrack, and charming character designs. Even though there's not as much monster-fighting as you'd expect from an Ultraman film, the movie's finale is mesmerising with a colourful and explosive battle sequence.

What stood out to me the most is Ken's hilarious yet impactful journey as a character as he adjusts to becoming a father figure to Emi, the baby Kaiju he took under his wing, while he simultaneously reconnects with his absentee father. The film navigates complex family ties with subtlety, allowing each character grace by showcasing their inner struggles. The villain, Dr Onda is not a one-dimensional villain who's merely evil for the sake of being evil, but has a touching backstory. Sato Kyoju – Ken's father –deeply cares for his family despite having to prioritise his duties as Ultraman, and even Ken's initial brazenness is explained delicately.

Ultraman: Rising's success lies in its ability to take a "superhero vs monster" setting and turn it into a tale of parenthood and growth. The film gets its viewers attached to the lovable Emi and her adoptive father Ken Sato.