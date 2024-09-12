Legend of the Galactic Heroes: A political and philosophical epic set in the sea of the stars

"In every age, in every place, the deeds of men remain the same." With these words etched in German on the screen, the serene tunes of the second opening theme of the series begin. The words, simple as they are, hint at the many truths of our nature. They speak of our heroism, yet at the same time, they acknowledge our depravity and hypocrisy. The words may even speak of our apathy, submissiveness, and inaction—lesser vices that permit evil. This human experience is the focus of Legend of the Galactic Heroes.

The legend begins in the distant future. Civilisation, spread across the galaxy, gravitates around two poles: the autocratic Galactic Empire and the democratic Free Planets Alliance. Both of these gargantuan states have been embroiled in a debilitating war spanning over a century. A third, albeit much smaller, power, Phezzan, exists to profit off the forever war between the two behemoths. With this being their stage, two genius admirals belonging to the opposite sides – Reinhard von Lohengramm of the Empire and Yang Wen-li of the Alliance – face off against each other. As artists of war, the paint they must inevitably use is the blood of those who follow them.

From the beginning of the series till the end, Legend of the Galactic Heroes offers its viewers a look into ingenious military tactics and complex political strategies. It is through such depictions that nuanced and realistic portrayals of the government and the military as well as the dynamics between the two emerge. Indeed, the series is at its richest when it strives to explore and comprehend the interactions of the state, society, and individual.

Through the Empire and the Alliance, the series sheds light on autocratic tyranny and corruption in democracy. Yet through Reinhard and Yang, the ideals behind both systems of government are poignantly fleshed out for the viewer. The series, however, does not attempt to sift right from wrong for us. Rather, it invites us to join the debate and think for ourselves, as all great works should. To us, the audience, and to all of society, it only offers a crucial piece of warning: Politics always takes vengeance on those who belittle it.

Legend of the Galactic Heroes is also a tale that is rich with emotions, touching upon every facet of human nature. It is a story about things such as love, responsibility, and conviction. At the same time, it is a cautionary tale depicting hatred, fanaticism, and emptiness. It speaks of the human ambition to grasp within one's own hand, the stars that dot the serene night sky – the unquenchable desire to attain what is unattainable. And for that audacious crime, punishment and redemption shine upon the heroes, imparting a bittersweetness that is laced with poetic justice and divine irony indistinguishably intertwined.

And so, in its profound exploration of the worlds we hold within us and the worlds we have created for ourselves, Legend of the Galactic Heroes is a work of art that is relevant to every one of us.

Nayeem once dreamed of seeing stars. In his infinite regrets, he can be found at [email protected]