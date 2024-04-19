Off Campus
Fri Apr 19, 2024
BUET crowned Asia West champions at ICPC World Finals

Last update on: Fri Apr 19, 2024 10:21 AM

The team "BUET Potatoes" from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) has been crowned the Asia West champions at the ICPC World Finals 2023. The team was able to solve 6 out of 11 coding problems and secured a global position of 28 out of 124. 

This year, the 46th and 47th ICPC World Finals took place at the same time. BUET became the Asia West champions at the 46th finals, which also saw participation from Dhaka University (DU) and Rajshahi University of Engineering & Technology (RUET). DU stood 35 and RUET 91 in the final global rankings. 

The 47th finals saw participation from BUET, DU, and BRAC University (BRACU). Here, BUET stood 65, BRACU 75, and DU 124 in the final global rankings.

