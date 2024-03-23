Off Campus
Campus Desk
Sat Mar 23, 2024 02:29 AM
Last update on: Sat Mar 23, 2024 02:40 AM

Most Viewed

Off Campus

BRACU, MIST, and UIU qualify for University Rover Challenge finals

Campus Desk
Sat Mar 23, 2024 02:29 AM Last update on: Sat Mar 23, 2024 02:40 AM

Mongol Tori from BRAC University (BRAC), Mongol Barota's PHOENIX 4.0 from Military Institute of Science and Technology (MIST), and Yggdrasil from United International University (UIU) have qualified for the University Rover Challenge (URC) 2024 finals. 

These three teams are among the top 36 competition finalists who will be participating in the finals between May 29 and June 1 at the Mars Desert Research Station in Utah. Teams and their rovers will compete in four missions – the Science Mission, Delivery Mission, Equipment Servicing Mission, and Autonomous Navigation Mission.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The URC 2024 saw 102 teams participating from 15 different countries including Australia, Canada, India, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. 

The URC is one of the world's most popular robotics competitions tailored for university students globally. Annually hosted amidst the desert terrain of southern Utah, URC beckons student teams to engineer and construct the next generation of Mars rovers.

Related topic:
UIUBRACUMISTURC 2024mars rover bangladesh
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

How to get to BRAC University’s new campus by bus

How to get to BRAC University’s new campus by bus

QS Ranking: Buet, DU top subject categories in Bangladesh

UIU organises the 7th International Conference on the Developments in Renewable Energy Technology

1w ago

IMAGINE - WRITE CREATIVELY (video)

UIU inaugurates first Brain Computer Interface (BCI) Research Lab in Bangladesh

|আন্তর্জাতিক

মস্কোর মিউজিক ভেন্যুতে গোলাগুলি, নিহত ৪০ আহত শতাধিক

রাশিয়ার রাজধানী মস্কোর ক্রাসনোগোরস্ক এলাকার ক্রোকাস সিটি হল মিউজিক ভেন্যুতে ভয়াবহ গোলাগুলির ঘটনা ঘটেছে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

তিতুমীর কলেজ ছাত্রলীগের বিরুদ্ধে সাংবাদিককে বেধড়ক পেটানোর অভিযোগ

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification