BRACU, MIST, and UIU qualify for University Rover Challenge finals

Mongol Tori from BRAC University (BRAC), Mongol Barota's PHOENIX 4.0 from Military Institute of Science and Technology (MIST), and Yggdrasil from United International University (UIU) have qualified for the University Rover Challenge (URC) 2024 finals.

These three teams are among the top 36 competition finalists who will be participating in the finals between May 29 and June 1 at the Mars Desert Research Station in Utah. Teams and their rovers will compete in four missions – the Science Mission, Delivery Mission, Equipment Servicing Mission, and Autonomous Navigation Mission.

The URC 2024 saw 102 teams participating from 15 different countries including Australia, Canada, India, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The URC is one of the world's most popular robotics competitions tailored for university students globally. Annually hosted amidst the desert terrain of southern Utah, URC beckons student teams to engineer and construct the next generation of Mars rovers.