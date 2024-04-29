Off Campus
Campus Desk
Mon Apr 29, 2024 07:05 PM
Last update on: Mon Apr 29, 2024 07:17 PM

Most Viewed

Off Campus

Bangladesh wins bronze at European Girls’ Mathematical Olympiad

Campus Desk
Mon Apr 29, 2024 07:05 PM Last update on: Mon Apr 29, 2024 07:17 PM
Photo: Gonitkonya - Bangladesh Girls' Mathematics Foundation / Facebook

The Bangladesh girls' mathematics team secured one bronze medal and three honourable mentions at the 13th European Girls' Mathematical Olympiad (EGMO) 2024, held in Tskaltubo, Georgia, from April 11 to 17.

The team consisted of Nujhat Ahmed Disha and Monamy Zaman from Viqarunnisa Noon School and College, Afsana Akter from Holy Cross College, and Saniva Rakib Soha of Mirpur Cantonment Public School and College. 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Nujhat received a bronze medal, and Monamy, Afsana, and Saniva each received honourable mentions. 

The European Girls' Mathematical Olympiad (EGMO) is the premier European mathematics competition, made exclusively for high school female students who enjoy mathematics beyond the regular school curriculum. Started by the United Kingdom in April 2012, EGMO has grown since then and now includes over fifty countries, welcoming participants from beyond Europe.

212 students from 55 countries competed in the global olympiad this year.

Related topic:
egmoOlympiadmaths olympiad
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Math Olympiad: Final regional round begins

8y ago
Bangladesh girls' maths olympiad team

We must teach our girls to embrace risks, not fear them

10m ago

Chess teams suffer defeats

7y ago

Chess teams lose

7y ago

Chess teams back to winning ways

7y ago
ওবায়দুল কাদের
|বাংলাদেশ

‘বিএনপি নিজেদের নির্যাতিত দেখিয়ে সিম্প্যাথি কার্ড খেলার অপচেষ্টা করছে’

আওয়ামী লীগ সাধারণ সম্পাদক বলেন, ‘বিএনপি রাজনৈতিক দল হিসেবে গণরাজনীতিতে নতুন কোনো মাত্রা যোগ করতে পারছে না।’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

ফিটনেসবিহীন গাড়ি কোনো অবস্থাতেই চলতে দেওয়া যাবে না: পুলিশ সদর দপ্তর

৫৩ মিনিট আগে
push notification
X