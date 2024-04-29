Bangladesh wins bronze at European Girls’ Mathematical Olympiad

The Bangladesh girls' mathematics team secured one bronze medal and three honourable mentions at the 13th European Girls' Mathematical Olympiad (EGMO) 2024, held in Tskaltubo, Georgia, from April 11 to 17.

The team consisted of Nujhat Ahmed Disha and Monamy Zaman from Viqarunnisa Noon School and College, Afsana Akter from Holy Cross College, and Saniva Rakib Soha of Mirpur Cantonment Public School and College.

Nujhat received a bronze medal, and Monamy, Afsana, and Saniva each received honourable mentions.

The European Girls' Mathematical Olympiad (EGMO) is the premier European mathematics competition, made exclusively for high school female students who enjoy mathematics beyond the regular school curriculum. Started by the United Kingdom in April 2012, EGMO has grown since then and now includes over fifty countries, welcoming participants from beyond Europe.

212 students from 55 countries competed in the global olympiad this year.