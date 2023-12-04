BMW i7 now in Bangladesh

Executive Motors Ltd, an authorised dealer of BMW vehicles in Bangladesh, has launched BMW i7 eDrive50.

With prices starting at Tk 3 crore, this electric vehicle is the latest addition to BMW's innovative BMW "i" lineup, offering cutting-edge technology and world-class craftsmanship.

Ashique Un Nabi, director for operations of Executive Motors Ltd, inaugurated the vehicle in Dhaka, the company said in a press release.

"We are proud to introduce the BMW i7 eDrive50 to Bangladesh, as it represents a bold step towards sustainable and luxurious mobility in the region," said Nabi.

"With the BMW i7, we are reaffirming our commitment to providing the people of Bangladesh with the very best in automotive innovation, performance, and sustainability," he said.

Equipped with the fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology, the vehicle's battery offers a range of up to 611 km, making it a practical choice for daily commutes and long-distance journeys.

It boasts an impressive acceleration of 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.5 seconds, all while providing an exceptionally smooth and silent ride.