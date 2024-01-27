Int'l Customs Day celebrated in Cumilla

Md Golam Kabir, commissioner of Tax Zone, Cumilla, and Kazi Touhida Akhter, commissioner of the Customs, Excise and VAT Commissionerate, Cumilla, attend a programme, titled “International Customs Day-2024”, at Hotel Elite Palace in Cumilla’s Jhawtala on Friday. Photo: Customs, Excise and VAT Commissionerate, Cumilla

Customs, Excise and VAT Commissionerate of Cumilla celebrated "International Customs Day-2024" with the theme of "Customs engaging traditional and new partners with purpose" at Hotel Elite Palace in Cumilla's Jhawtala on Friday.

Kazi Tauhida Akhter, commissioner of the Customs, Excise and VAT Commissionerate, Cumilla, presided over the programme, where Md Golam Kabir, tax commissioner of tax zone, Cumilla attended the event as chief guest.

Among others, Md Mannan Sarder and Nahid Nawshad Mukul, additional commissioners of the Customs, Excise and VAT Commissionerate, Cumilla, and Md Babul Iqbal, joint commissioner, were present.