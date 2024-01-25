Tax and Customs
Thu Jan 25, 2024 09:39 PM
Last update on: Thu Jan 25, 2024 10:44 PM

CIID seizes export goods over fake documents

Star Digital Report
Thu Jan 25, 2024 09:39 PM
Photo: Star

Customs Intelligence and Investigate Directorate (CIID) seized a consignment of export goods after a readymade garments company tried to send products of higher value than their declaration.

An RMG company Faiyaz Fashion Ltd, in Fatullah, Narayanganj, was supposed to export 8,350 sweaters and undergarments worth $12,485, reports our Chattogram staff correspondent quoting CIID Director General Mohammad Fakhrul Alam.

When the consignment was checked, CIID officials found 8,53,68 pieces of denim worth $3,41,472.

CIID sources said they seized the consignment just before it left Chattogram port for Saudi Arabia.

If the consignment were shipped, the country would be deprived of $3,28,987 or Tk 3.62 crore against the exports, they said.

According to the CIID document, on January 15, the consignment was brought to a private container depot, Shafi Motors Limited, for export.

Later, customs officers of the depot reported that the goods were correct as declared in the consignment.

However, customs intelligence intercepted the shipment and again carried out manual checks.

CIID DG Fakhrul told The Daily Star, "The consignment was cleared for export by customs officials despite the fact that there was no match in name and quantity of the goods found in the physical examination with the declaration. Departmental action has been recommended against the officers who were involved in this shipment."

He said criminal and money laundering cases will be filed against the company.

When contacted, Md Al Amin, proprietor of Anmon Agencies, a clearing and forwarding (C&F) agent who filed the bill of export on behalf of Faiyaz Fashion, told The Daily Star, "Additional products in the consignment were unintentional. The matter will be resolved by discussing with the customs officials as soon as possible."

