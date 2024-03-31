Travello luggage brings wide range of products in market

`Travello', the luggage brand of country's leading business group RFL, is working to meet domestic demand through locally manufactured luggage with reducing dependence on imported luggage. For this purpose, the brand is introducing new products in the market keeping in mind the needs and preferences of the consumers. RN Paul, Managing Director of RFL Group, unveiled these eight designs at a program held at RFL's head office in the capital's Badda on Sunday. Of the eight designs, five are hard luggage and three are soft luggage. Through this, 'Travello' brought products in the soft luggage category in the Bangladesh market.

Addressing the occasion, RN Paul said that luggage is one of the most important accessories during travel. About 60 percent of the luggage used in Bangladesh is imported, most of which comes from China. Moreover, almost all the luggage made in Bangladesh are copies of world-famous brands. Considering this, RFL started manufacturing the first branded luggage in Bangladesh.

Nur Alam, Executive Director at RFL Electronics said, "Buyers generally consider three things while buying luggage. These are luggage design, easily usable and security. We have kept these in mind while developing 'Travello' luggage. As a result, we have received a huge response in the country's market in a short period of time."

'Travello' luggage is being manufactured at RFL Electronics' own factory in Danga Industrial Park in Narsingdi. There are currently around 70 designs of 'Travello' luggage available in the market in two categories, priced between Tk 750 and Tk 5,800.