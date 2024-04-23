The first-ever International Disability Arts Festival set to launch

The International Disability Art Festival 2024, an inclusive festival, is the culmination event of the British Council's project DARE (Disability Arts: Redefining Empowerment), which will take place from 26 to 27 April 2024 at the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, Dhaka. This DARE project depicts the British Council's ten-year journey of empowering disability arts in Bangladesh in collaboration with Dhaka Theatre and IID.

The open-for-all festival features ten theatre plays performed by eight divisional teams from Bangladesh and international theatre groups. It serves as a testament to the ongoing efforts in capacity building among artists with disabilities and the vital role of the arts in bridging societal divides.

The festival's inauguration ceremony will commence at 3 p.m. and feature an inclusive theatre performance titled' 71 in Silence,' a poignant tribute to Bangladesh's liberation war. Distinguished guests will grace the occasion, including Dr Dipu Moni, Minister of Social Welfare, and Matt Cannell, Deputy High Commissioner and Development Director at the British High Commission in Bangladesh.

Nasir Uddin Yousuff, Founder of Dhaka Theatre, said, 'Since 2013, Dhaka Theatre has started its journey to integrate disability art with the mainstream theatre in Bangladesh, which faced myriad challenges, each day presenting new hurdles. Yet, through unwavering dedication and collaborative synergy among disabled artists, trainers, the British Council team, and the diligent Dhaka Theatre team, remarkable strides have been made, and the International Disability Arts Festival 2024 is a testament to it.'

Reflecting on the significance of the International Disability Arts Festival 2024, David Knox, Director Programmes Bangladesh, British Council, said, 'Our three priorities in arts are to connect the UK and Bangladesh cultures, support art and culture to respond to global challenges, and support the creative sector as an economic sector in the UK and Bangladesh. Today, we are excited to announce the International Disability Arts Festival in Bangladesh and welcome you to this remarkable event to celebrate diversity, creativity, and empowerment.'

The theatre tickets are free and can be purchased online in advance here at https://www.dare-festival.com/ or on-site at the venue on the festival dates.