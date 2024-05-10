Teenage Life Skill Academy celebrates graduation ceremony for Its first batch

Teenage Life Skill Academy proudly marked a significant milestone with the successful commencement of its first batch graduation ceremony on April 19, 2024, at the Players Club, Jamuna Future Park, Dhaka-1229. The event was proudly sponsored by KFC. The evening unfolded with an array of enlightening speeches delivered by esteemed guest speakers, followed by captivating performances by the talented students. Moreover, parents shared invaluable feedback and ended up with a certificate-giving ceremony.

The ceremony commenced with an array of insightful speeches delivered by esteemed guest speakers, setting the tone for an evening of inspiration and celebration. Dr. Abdun Noor Tushar, Sabrina Shaheed, Principal of Sir John Wilson School, and Tanvir Hassan Zoha, Cybersecurity Specialist, each imparted invaluable wisdom and motivation to the graduates and attendees.

Parents, including Zeeshan Kingshuk Huq, Munaf Mojib Chowdhury, and Richie Solaiman, provided heartfelt feedback, underscoring the significance of the Teenage Life Skill Academy's mission in nurturing and empowering the youth of Bangladesh.

The Teenage Life Skill Academy aims to address the unique needs of teenagers aged 13 to 18 in Bangladesh. Offering a diverse range of courses, including Psychometric Tests and Career Guidance, Social Skills, Social Media Awareness, Managing Emotions, Dealing with Emergencies, Road Safety, Health & well-being, Self-defense, Money Management, and Public Speaking, the academy is committed to fostering holistic development and empowering its students for success in today's dynamic world.

Registration for the second batch is currently open, offering parents the opportunity to provide their teenagers with essential life skills and guidance for a bright future.

Registration link: https://donsumdanybd.com/teenagelifeskill/