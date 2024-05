Students of Syeda Anjuman Ara Girls School, founded in 2018 in Cumilla's Chauddagram, have had a 100% success rate in the 2024 SSC exams.

The girls scored similar results in 2021, 2022 and 2023, ever since the school got recognition as a high school.

In 2019, the students had a 100% success rate in the JSC (Class VIII) and PEC (Class V) exams.