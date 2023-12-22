Kabir Ahmed re-elected BAFFA president

Kabir Ahmed has been re-elected for the third consecutive term as the president of the Bangladesh Freight Forwarders Association (BAFFA) for two years until 2025.

The election was held both in Dhaka and Chattogram on December 14 to elect directors, the association said in a press statement today.

The elected directors later elected Ahmed as the president on December 17. The meeting was chaired by Jowher Rizvi, chairman of the electoral board.

Amiya Sankar Barman has been elected as the senior vice president, Nurul Amin and Khairul Alam Suzan as vice presidents for Dhaka and Chattogram respectively, according to the statement.