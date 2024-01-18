Jamuna Group will train and rehabilitate CRP patients

Jamuna Group will extend its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) support to the mentally and physically disabled persons who suffered from disability due to accident and by born. Beside this CSR support, in future, Jamuna Group will rehabilitate those disabled persons by providing them with required employment support in different sister concerns of Jamuna Group after completing their treatment in CRP.

On Monday, in South Asia's largest shopping mall Jamuna Future Park, Jamuna Group and CRP signed a memorandum of understanding on the same. Jamuna Group's Group Director Sumaiya Rozalin Islam and CRP Executive Director Dr. Mohammad Shohrab Hossain signed the MOU in presence of Jamuna Group's Managing Director Md Shamim Islam where other attendees were Jamuna Group's Director (HCM- Business Operation) Md Afsar Uddin, Director- Marketing Luqman Bin Arif, GM- Accounts Md Sarowar Majumdar, GM- Group CSR Md Shahidul Islam, CMO- Hoorain Fabrics Abdul Hakim and Manager- Md Mahedul Islam. Jamuna Group's Managing Director Md Shamim Islam said, Jamuna Group's doors would be open for the various CSR activities. For that very reasons, Jamuna Group extended its support to CRP in its best treatment and rehabilitation process of the mentally and physically disabled persons who suffered from disability due to accident and by born. Additionally, Jamuna Group would rehabilitate them in different sister concerns of Jamuna Group after their treatment in CRP by proper training, he added. Jamuna Group's Group Director Sumaiya Rozalin Islam said that Jamuna Group had been continuously operating its different social activities since its inception. In its continuation, Jamuna Group signed MOU with CRP, she added. She committed to continue support in different ways to the patients of CRP and arranged jobs to those disabled patients to Jamuna Group after proper training and induction. In the first stage, Jamuna Group will provide support in arranging treatment, therapy, rehabilitation, supported device, technology, income generating programmes, training and education to the disabled patients of CRP. Besides, Jamuna Group will aim to work with CRP as its working and coordination partner.

Bangladesh frequently experiences different types of casualties and accidents and innumerable people suffer from disability due to these accidents and fatalities. Many people are becoming unemployed due to being disabled. Many people are dying because of the scarcity of treatment and money. CRP has been supporting those persons by providing them with rehabilitation and also with proper treatment, advice and medicine at an affordable price. A lot of NGOs, Gov. and non-government organizations and institutions extend their support to CRP in its noble works and CRP manages all these activities by these funds and support.