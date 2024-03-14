Igloo hands over Freezer to Campaign Winner

Igloo's recent Consumer Promotion campaign titled 'আইসক্রিম হাতে, ফ্রিজ যাবে সাথে', finally came to an end following their official Prize Giving ceremony held at the Monem Business District in Kawran Bazar this afternoon. This unique campaign encouraged the ice cream lovers to visit Igloo's Winter Wonderland themed Pavilion at Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF) this year, and enabled the visitors to get a chance to win a 25L Deep Freezer including ice creams.

Zainab Binte Mainuddin Monem, Director of Abdul Monem Limited, handed over the winning prize to Md. Rakib Molla and announced the conclusion to this successful campaign.

A total of 21 worthy winners were picked out of more than 1000 participants, the recipients of Raffle Draw coupons after completing 500 Taka Ice Cream purchase at DITF, through a Live Winner Announcement Event on Facebook earlier on February 22. The campaign winner received a 25L Freezer while the other 20 winners received gift packs from Igloo.