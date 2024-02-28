FACD CAB International Education Expo 2024 to be held in Dhaka

The Foreign Admission & Career Development Consultants Association of Bangladesh (FACD-CAB) proudly presents the 9th edition of its International Education Expo, a transformative event that opens doors for students aspiring to pursue higher education abroad.

The event will be held from March 01-02, 2024 at the prestigious Pan Pacific Sonargaon in Dhaka, this expo promises to be the largest gathering of educational experts and representatives from around the world. With over 60 expert consultant agencies and 300+ foreign university representatives in attendance, the expo offers unparalleled access to a wealth of knowledge and guidance.

Seasoned professionals will be readily available to assist students in navigating the complex process of studying abroad, providing invaluable insights and guidance on selecting the right country and major, preparing application documents, and securing scholarships.

Furthermore, the expo will showcase a wide range of subjects, scholarship opportunities, and crucial information about studying overseas. Notably, the expo will highlight universities that do not require the IELTS exam, expanding accessibility to international education.

With no file-opening charges and free entry for all attendees, the FACD CAB International Education Expo 2024 presents an unmissable opportunity for students to explore global education and embark on a journey of lifelong learning and growth.