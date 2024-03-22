Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Visits Rohingya Camps

Her Royal Highness Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, serving as a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), visited Rohingya camps in Bhasan Char and Cox's Bazar on 20 March. During her visit to Bhasan Char and Cox's Bazar, the Crown Princess witnessed firsthand the collaborative efforts of multiple UN agencies, including UNHCR, WFP, IOM, UNICEF, UNWOMEN, and UNFPA. She also gained insights into the challenges faced by the Rohingya community and the various aid services extended to them.

Furthermore, UNDP Goodwill Ambassador explored UNDP disaster risk management initiatives focusing on nature-based solutions to avert landslides, with funding support from Norway. Her visit underscores the importance of international cooperation in addressing the complex challenges faced by vulnerable communities.

Later, she visited the Government's Khurushkul Ashrayan Housing Project Site in Cox's Bazar, which seeks to provide sustainable housing for climate-displaced individuals. Earlier in the day, she also visited Hatiya, a climate-vulnerable island in the Bay of Bengal, to learn about the unique challenges faced by its inhabitants. Crown Princess also observed the early waring system and how it helps to reduce loss and damage in remote areas like Hatiya.

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden arrived in Dhaka on Monday to visit Bangladesh from Monday to Thursday as a goodwill ambassador for UNDP and promote the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).