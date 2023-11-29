Cox’s Bazar Run 2023 to be held on December 15

Cox's Bazar Run 2023 will be held on December 15, 2023 in the tourist city Cox's Bazar, Laboni Beach.

The event will be organised by "Better Together Bangladesh" organisation of Cox's Bazar, dedicated to promoting community engagement and well-being.

The event, consisting of a 7.5-kilometre run, will begin around 6:00 am from Laboni Beach, with 600 participants of the event. The closing ceremony will be held at Open beach stage according to a press release of Better Together Bangladesh.

Both male and female participants from different corners of Bangladesh and from across the world will take part in the event, according to the release.

Mahmud Didar, Adviser of Better Together Bangladesh & Managing Director Doorframe Communication said "Such initiatives play a pivotal role in channelling the energy of the youth towards positive endeavours, encouraging healthy lifestyles, and instilling values of discipline and teamwork. Moreover, the spotlight on Cox's Bazar through this event is bound to attract tourists, offering them not just a sporting spectacle but also an opportunity to explore the rich cultural tapestry and natural splendour of the area."

Ruhan Al Faruk, Founder and President of Better Together Bangladesh and lead organiser, Cox's Bazar Run 2023 said that "This event's success lies not just in the run itself, but in the potential for it to become a catalyst for socio-economic growth, empowering the youth and opening doors for tourism that can contribute to the region's prosperity. It's a commendable step toward holistic development and a testament to the power of sports in shaping communities and attracting visitors to experience the wonders of Cox's Bazar"

The Cox's Bazar Run 2023 in association with The Daily Star and Surge Bangladesh; Event Partner Doorframe Communications; Supported by Cos's Bazar District Administration, Cox's Bazar Development Authority (CoxDA) and Cox's Bazar Porashava & Cox's Bazar District Police. Somoy TV and TTN is the official Media partner of the event.