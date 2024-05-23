Chittagong University is preparing for eagerly awaited Keeron presents CareerFest on 25th May 2025, in collaboration with BEE Global Consultancy.

Chittagong University is gearing up to host a much-anticipated Career Fest on 25th May 2025, powered by BEE Global Consultancy. With the presence of one of the leading education consultancy firms in Bangladesh, BEE Global Consultancy, the students are bound to receive transformative information and opportunities that can help them shape their future and lead them on the right track!

For any student seeking valuable advice, informative insights, right guidance, and proper assistance regarding their dreams of studying abroad, BEE Global Consultancy can be the stepping-stone. With the powerful team of experts being the driving force behind the firm's enormous success, the students are set to experience boundless opportunities at the Fest. The BEE Global team will be on the campus the whole day, tending to the unanswered questions of curious students who are looking forward to a future in foreign lands. From the very beginning to the very end, BEE Global Consultancy sticks to its students and guides them throughout the process. From choosing the best university based on a student's profile, yielding scholarships, and helping to get student loans to visa processing; BEE Global Consultancy proves to be a one-stop solution for ambitious and talented students.

What sets BEE Global Consultancy apart from others is that the firm also provides expert assistance on IELTS, TOEFL, and other language proficiency tests. All of their language proficiency programs are designed by acclaimed experts with a view to aiding the students with accurate assistance according to their needs and helping them secure a good score. Not only they provide both offline and online classes on both IELTS and TOEFL but also they hold weekly mock tests to help students evaluate their proficiency in English. The attendees of the Fest will be some of the luckiest people to avail 75% waiver in all of their specialized IELTS and TOEFL courses.

Along with these stated benefits, BEE Global Consultancy takes the lead and becomes the pioneer of Online Consultancy services which is completely free as well, helping students from any background to avail their services without getting financially strained. The students attending the Fest will also have the chance to gain attractive gifts from the firm upon successfully applying for their services at the event.

Additionally, BEE Global Consultancy is providing a golden opportunity for the attendees of the Fest to become their campus representatives.

The question stands here "What more could a student ask for to kick-start their journey of studying abroad?" Providing expert counseling on academic career to help each student keenly, quenching students' thirst for authentic information, stretching a helping hand to assist them with English language proficiency tests, and helping with bank solvency and visas. BEE Global Consultancy ticks all the boxes and there lies the firm's individualism and expertise.

With a team of experienced consultants and a commitment to excellence, BEE Global Consultancy empowers students to make informed academic decisions and unlock their true potential.

"We are very happy to be a part of the Keeron presents Career Fest 2024. We are eagerly looking forward to interacting with the students of Chittagong University and nurturing their potential. It has always been a pleasure for us to watch the enthusiastic students walk the right path with us being the ones showing them the track. I'm hopeful, no students will be able to leave the Fest dissatisfied." Says the Chairperson of BEE Global Consultancy, Nusrat Jahan regarding the upcoming Career Fest.

Mark your calendar so that you don't miss this great opportunity to be part of the grand Fest where BEE Global Consultancy is going to present so many opportunities in front of the students of Chittagong University in a golden basket! BEE Global Consultancy is ready to deliver its best as usual. Are you ready to witness it live and be a part of the memorable day to come?